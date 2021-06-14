CHP officer released from hospital after motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — On the morning of May 5, Nora Barton was nearly 2,000 miles away from Fresno – moving her son out of his dorm room in Illinois – when she received a call that her husband, California Highway Patrol officer Jason Barton, had been in an accident.

“He told me he was okay. I don’t think I fully understood the magnitude of his injuries until I got home that night at midnight,” she said.

Jason Barton was on his CHP motorcycle headed to work – taking the same route and wearing the same badge he’s worn for 25 years as an officer – when he was involved in an accident with a farm tractor.

“I remember waking up, lying on the dirt, and thinking to myself that it was a dream and telling myself, ‘hey, you need to get up and get ready to go to work…’ and then realizing I had already woken up and headed to work,” Barton said.

Barton was released from Community Regional Medical Center on Saturday after 37 days and multiple surgeries. He was welcomed out by dozens of clapping coworkers, friends and family.

However, the road to recovery is far from over.

Barton is unable to put weight on his legs for at least three months, and will be spending much of the year rehabilitating his other injuries.

When it’s all over, though, he says he’ll be ready to enjoy life with a new outlook and appreciation.

“You could go from riding into work, to not being around…. I’ve been talking to my wife, and I want to get a trailer and a different truck and be able to travel to the coast and just spend time over there and tell the kids to come… I just want to enjoy everything in my life. Go do some fun things,” he said.