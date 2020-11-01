Four months ago, Fresno mayor Lee Brand and the city council formed a 37-member commission to create recommendations to reform the Fresno police department. They originally were given 90 days, but received an extension. Earlier this week, KSEE24 was the first to report the final 73 recommendations that the commission will adopt and hand over to the city council and the mayor to vote as early as November 5th.
Chair of Fresno police reform commission lays out proposals that include redirecting funds, removing cops from school campuses and use of force
