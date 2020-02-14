Central Valley pot delivery, happening in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Recreational marijuana and retail stores that sell cannabis have caused controversy in the City of Fresno.

Fresno City Council is moving forward with a cannabis ordinance.

Jeff Tuel is the Vice President of Sales at Cannable, a newly launched Central Valley cannabis delivery service.

Tuel said he’s excited about his company’s launch into cannabis delivery in the Fresno-area, and that bringing a scientifically tracked and proven product to his hometown is something he’s proud of.

“We’re Valley people, we’re from Fresno, all the way from Hanford to Chowchilla,” said Tuel. “This is kind of home base and where our hearts are, so having the opportunity to bring this to Fresno is something we’re super excited about and knew was a huge void in the industry.”

That’s because, a couple of years ago, cannabis sales had been illegal in Fresno.

But, a state law passed by voters in 2018 changed that– allowing companies based in cities that do allow commercial cannabis sales and deliveries, to drive it to homes in cities where sales are still illegal.

“It’s not a full green light and we know that,” Tuel said. “So, we have a good relationship with the city. We want to work closely with them, and again just bring a positive light on cannabis and the things it can do for the city in tax dollars and other things.”

Cannabis delivery drivers started deliveries on Friday.

“Operating out of Parlier where our licensing is based out of has allowed us to operate in a 60-mile delivery radius out of that Parlier facility,” said Tuel.

Cannable’s website offers easy to understand information for all levels of cannabis consumers.

The company services two zones, you can see in the map included, Fresno is included in the green area, which means immediate delivery. The area north of Fresno is shaded yellow meaning they’ll get their deliveries by the next day.

City Council President Miguel Arias said businesses like this will make a big dent on marijuana sales on the black market.

“It’s one more example that the industry is already operating in both the black market and the legal market in the city,” Arias said. “So, by us finalizing and taxing the cannabis industry, we are now going to be able to reap the benefits of this industry.”

