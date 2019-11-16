Central Valley Meat Co., Inc. recalls beef products due to possible Salmonella Dublin contamination

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A ground beef recall stemming from a Central Valley meat company was posted on the USDA’s website, warning those with specific product labels to throw out the items out due to a possible Salmonella Dublin contamination.

The Central Valley Meat Co., Inc. is recalling the following labels:

1-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

2-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

20-lb. cases containing “STATER BROS 93/7 Ground Beef 10# Chub 10 Lb. Chubs/ 2 Count” with lot 19204 on the case label and Use By 08-14-19.

The items were shipped to retail locations within California. The company is located in Hanford, within the Kings County line.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of an investigation of Salmonella Dublin illnesses on Sept. 9 of this year. It was traced back to ground beef products from the company.

