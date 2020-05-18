CBP suspends some flight operations after hard landing involving drone

Top Stories

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

A pair of Customs and Border Protection UAS aircraft located at the southern border are standing by to air operations.
(Gerald Nino/CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has temporarily halted flight operations out of a Texas airport after a drone had a fiery hard landing.

On May 15, an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) experienced a nose-wheel collapse, resulting in a hard landing upon arrival at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, CBP said in a news release.

The hard landing caused the drone to leave the runway end up in a grass area.

CBP said the airport fire department arrived on the scene within minutes and extinguished a fire on the aircraft.

While the aircraft sustained extensive damage, there were no injuries.

As per CBP policy, the agency has activated an Accident Investigation Team look into the incident. AMO will pause flight operations at San Angelo until further notice, CBP said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know