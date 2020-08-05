Caught on camera: Agents pull Honduran man from canal along border

Top Stories

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a man from being swept away by the fast-moving waters of the American Canal on July 26 in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Agents from El Paso Sector were conducting routine patrols when they heard a cry for help, according to a Border Patrol news release.

The agents immediately responded and found a man clinging onto a steel ladder in the canal, which runs parallel to the Rio Grande.

The 26-year-old Honduran man was pulled to safety before a Border Patrol emergency medical technician arrived and evaluated him. He was taken to a local hospital and was released a few hours later.

“The coordination and quick response times of our agents and camera operators helped save this individual’s life,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. “The video clearly shows the limited visibility under which the nighttime rescue was conducted, along with the danger posed by the force of the currents.”

Agents said the man was trying to enter the country illegally. He was subsequently expelled to Mexico.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said the incident “serves as a grim reminder of the many dangers faced by those who attempt to illegally cross the U.S./Mexico border through remote desert areas and dangerous waterways.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.