California ‘Dreamer’ rejoices Supreme Court ruling

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Irving Hernandez hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep in months.

He’s been waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the future of the DACA program and the so-called “Dreamers.” He is one of hundreds of thousands across the U.S. enrolled in the program.

Irving Hernandez, a DACA recipient living in San Diego, applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling on DACA program.

(Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

DACA, short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a program started under the Obama administration that allowed individuals who were brought to the United States as children to stay in the country without fear of deportation, and that in some cases provided work permits.

Irving Hernandez graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. (Courtesy photo)

Hernandez, who graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in aerospace engineering, applauded today’s ruling.

“It’s been several months of anguish thinking of my future and the future of hundreds of thousands of young people and children whose lives would be affected had this decision been negative,” he said. “I love my town and I thank God that today we received the most unexpected news and today we celebrate.”

Hernandez came to this country at the age of 6 along with his parents and sister back in 2000. They migrated from the state of Guerrero in Mexico.

“I’ve grown up here in San Diego, went to elementary, middle and high school before going to the university.”

In spite of today’s ruling, Hernandez says his dreams are still on hold.

“Since most aerospace companies work with the government agencies, I have to be a resident or U.S. citizen. So, for the meantime, I’ve had to defer that dream of working in the aerospace industry. I’m now working as a manager at an immigration law firm. I plan to go on to law school,” he said. “I understand this was not a program that was going to be permanent. It was a step in the right direction.”

