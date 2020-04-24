FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Cerrando la semana con lo último en relación con COVID-19.
- California anuncia ayuda que beneficiará a personas de la tercera edad y restauranteros
- Ciudad de Fresno otorga fondos a dueños de pequeños negocios que enfrentan incertidumbre durante pandemia
- Lysol urge el no consumir su producto ante propuesta del Presidente Trump para combatir el virus
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
