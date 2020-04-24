California anuncia ayuda que beneficiará a personas de la tercera edad y restauranteros 

As the U.S. moves past 50,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including how federal lawmakers are playing a role in the reopening of their states. You can watch our D.C. team's original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders Friday on their pandemic-wounded businesses, despite warnings from health experts that the gradual steps toward normalcy might be happening too soon.