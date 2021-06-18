California allows digital record of coronavirus vaccination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is allowing residents to access a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations they can use to access businesses or events that require proof of inoculation. The state’s public health and technology departments said Friday the new tool will allow Californians to access their record from the state’s immunization registry. The record will show the same information as paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following a drop in coronavirus cases and rise in vaccinations, California this week lifted a slew of pandemic-related restrictions and vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks at most indoor locations.

