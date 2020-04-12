California senator Andreas Borgeas is not in favor of Governor Newsom’s pledge to help undocumented workers during the pandemic right now. Borgeas says, we need to invest in Americans first and they need to receive their federal stimulus relief before we talk about helping undocumented immigrants. This week Newsom said he will help those undocumented citizens after Congress excluded a federal pay out for those who are not legal citizens.
CA senator Borgeas responds to Newsom’s pledge to help undocumented workers, “we need to invest in Americans first”
