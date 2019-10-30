Burglary call turns into high-speed pursuit in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police along with the Fresno County Sheriff’s arrested one person and are looking for two others in connection with a burglary and high-speed pursuit in Clovis.

The suspects led officers on a chase that ended a couple of hours ago at Highway 168 and Rockhill lane.

Clovis Police say they tried pulling over a suspicious car they spotted near a liquor store at Clovis Ave and Herndon Avenues that was just burglarized.

Police said the driver would not stop reaching 100 miles per hour, police say when the driver was outside Prather, he and two passengers tried to ditch the car and run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

