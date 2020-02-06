Bud Rank Elementary 6th-grade teacher passes away after long battle with cancer

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Bud Rank Elementary Principal Ryan Gettman announced the passing of 6th-grade teacher Mrs. Allison Vargas.

Principal Ryan Gettman said, “It is with great sadness I share that Mrs. Allison Vargas, 6th-grade teacher, passed away early this morning after a long battle with cancer.”

Clovis Unified said they have school psychologists and transition counselors on campus today to talk to any student and staff member that need to talk and process.

