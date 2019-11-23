Wells Fargo donates $20,000 for burial expenses in Fresno quadruple murder

Wells Fargo announced tonight at the Fresno Center’s annual thanksgiving dinner they will donate $20,000 to the families of the four men shot and killed last Sunday to pay for funeral expenses.

Four men were killed and six others were wounded when two men entered the backyard of a Fresno home where a football watch party was going on and opened fire with hand guns.

The City of Fresno announced today that it would add $40,000 to the Crime Stoppers fund for a tip leading to an arrest in the murders, bringing the total amount to $56,000.

