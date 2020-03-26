COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

BREAKING: Juarez investigating possible COVID-19 fatality

Top Stories

Mexican authorities awaiting results of tests on patient who showed up with pneumonia-like symptoms

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Juarez authorities are investigating whether a 39-year-old woman who died this week of apparent pneumonia at a Mexican Social Security hospital was infected with COVID-19.

The woman died after coming to the IMSS-66 hospital in Juarez with pneumonia-like symptoms, Chihuahua state Medical Director Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla said on Thursday.

“It’s a possibility,” Valenzuela said in a news release issued by state authorities after a Juarez newspaper broke the story on Thursday. “The Ministry of Health has given instructions that any person with a serious, acute respiratory illness must be tested to confirm or dismiss COVID-19.”

Valenzuela stressed that as of Thursday no new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Juarez, where the tally stands at four. Two additional cases have been confirmed in the state capital of Chihuahua.

If testing confirms it, this would be the first COVID-19 related death in the region. El Paso, Texas remained at 21 as of Thursday afternoon, not including seven in Fort Bliss. Neighboring Dona Ana County, N.M., has reported 13 cases.

In addition, the same IMSS-66 hospital in Juarez where the man showed up with pneumonia-like symptoms and later died will be testing three other patients suspected of being infected with the virus, according to El Diario de Juarez.

In El Paso, meantime, the Department of Public Health announced that a drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site will collect specimens of seniors 65 years of age or older who have a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher.

“We are moving into the second phase of our testing and are now focusing our efforts on members of our community who may belong to high risk groups and could be more seriously affected by the disease,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority.

No doctor laboratory order is needed for seniors to have their specimens collected but they must meet the criteria of having a temperature of 99.6 F or higher. The testing is free and requires no insurance coverage.

Seniors can make an appointment by calling (915) 494-0982 during operational hours of Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location of the collection specimen drive-thru site will be provided when the appointment is made. Participants should not take any fever reducing medications prior to their appointment.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.