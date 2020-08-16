A VP pick that transcends the political landscape in America. California senator Kamala Harris’ nomination for Vice President is historical on so many levels. Central Valley elected democrats are energized by the selection. Fresno county board of education member Kimberly Tapscott-Munson along with DNC delegate and Kingsburg council member Jewel Hurtado offer their perspective and retrospect of this moment in time.
Breaking down political barriers! Valley elected dems believe Senator Harris’ VP nomination is a game changer for the party
