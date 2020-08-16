Breaking down political barriers! Valley elected dems believe Senator Harris’ VP nomination is a game changer for the party

Did Joe Biden get it right? Time will tell, with the answer coming on November 3rd, but in the meantime California senator Kamala Harris' VP nomination is turning heads across the political spectrum. On Sunday Morning Matters, our panel with the Fresno County/City Republican Women Federated, Diane Pearce along with Valley democrat and High Speed Rail board member Henry Perea off their take on why Harris is the best qualified to help Biden beat President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.