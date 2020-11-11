Border Patrol agents spot 41 people exit bus, enter US illegally

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Border Patrol agents arrested 41 individual who crossed into the U.S. illegally at Santa Texas, N.M. CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested dozens of people who arrived at the border on a bus before crossing into the country illegally, border authorities said.

Some of the individuals allegedly threw objects at border agents to distract them as the others attempted to cross Monday near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico. Agents ended up arresting 41 individuals.

Agents have been encountering large groups of migrants in an area that stretches from Santa Teresa to Sunland Park, New Mexico. On Nov. 5, about 75 individuals attempted to enter Sunland Park, officials said.

Border agents, with binational cooperation from the Mexican government, prevented the group from illegally crossing into the United States on Monday.

“Our strong partnerships with our Mexican counterparts are vital to the success of our Border Security Mission,” Agent Gloria I. Chavez, the El Paso Sector chief patrol agent, said in a statement. “I am thankful to have this type of binational collaboration as it allows us the opportunity to resolve illicit activity along our shared border, making it (safer) for our communities.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

