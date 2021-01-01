Body found after homeless camp fire in Merced

MERCED- The CHP is investigating after a body was found in the rubble of a homeless encampment fire.

The CHP says they got a call of a brush fire just before 7:00am on December 31, 2020, east of the freeway, on 99, north of R Street. Merced City Fire put out the flames and found obvious human remains in the ashes. Investigators haven’t determined how the fire started. If you saw what happened, call Investigator Vince Villegas at (209) 356-6631 or contact the Merced Communications Center after hours at (209) 356-2900.