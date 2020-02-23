Bloomberg’s senior campaign adviser fires back at Senator Warren following, ‘horse lesbians’ and ‘fat broads’ debate blast

In his first democratic presidential debate, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg was more of a punching bag, while Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered the punch line. Bloomberg’s senior campaign adviser Tim O’Brien joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to offer the back story on the ‘horse lesbians’ and ‘fat broads’ as Bloomberg dismissed it as a joke. O’Brien admits Bloomberg was rusty and they aren’t paying attention to the post-debate polls.
