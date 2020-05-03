Back to school in late July? Governor hints it may happen, FUSD superintendent says they’re not ready and social distancing will be very difficult

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Reports of gunfire in a southeast Fresno neighborhood led officers to find a blood trail that led to an "extremely intoxicated" man that had been shot late Saturday night amid a gathering of people, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4500 E Grant Ave. around 11:40 p.m. for a report of several gunshots in the area. A ShotSpotter notification was reported at that address that indicated nine rounds were fired as officers responded.