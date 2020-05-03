Could teachers and students be heading back to school in July? Governor Gavin Newsom hinted towards that happening during his daily briefings this week. Fresno Unified superintendent Bob Nelson says there’s a disconnect with the governor. Nelson says the district is not even close to ready to go back and social distancing will be a real struggle.
Back to school in late July? Governor hints it may happen, FUSD superintendent says they’re not ready and social distancing will be very difficult
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: