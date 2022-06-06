FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With temps in the 90s, people made their way to Fresno County’s Avocado Lake, trying to beat the heat.

But just 24 hours ago, sheriff deputies were at the lake for yet another water rescue and recovery mission on a Fresno County waterway.

“We’ve already had about five to six drownings this year, and we’re only a week, week, and a half in,” Fresno County Sergent Jeff Stricker said.

Sgt. Stricker said last summer they say they only had one the entire season.

“People just need to remember moving water is incredibly dangerous. You don’t know what is in there, what’s under the water. Once you come out to a lake or a river, it is completely different,” Sgt. Stricker added.

Authorities say the two brothers were seen going under the water around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses at the lake were able to pull out 23-year-old Silverio Calihua and did CPR on him until rescue crews arrived. They say he was found face down.

Crews then stayed on the scene for hours trying to rescue 25-year-old Alvaro Calihua but he died too.

Stricker says the area of the lake they were last seen in was deep and can be a dangerous spot to swim in. He says swimmers can get stuck in the branches and debris underneath the water.

Swimmer Christopher Ramirez says when he found out the news he was shocked and is now wondering if lakes around Fresno County need lifeguards to keep people safe.

“Oh you know, it kind of makes you like wake up you know, like oh you know people do get comfortable, having a good time and stuff, but you can turn around for a minute and now someone can be gone you know,” Sgt. Stricker said.