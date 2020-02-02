Authorities searching for suspect who stole antique water pump from Coarsegold Historic Museum

COARSEGOLD, California. (KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Fresno man who they say stole an antique water pump from the Coarsegold Historic Museum on January 26.

They say Robert Hagen of Fresno was caught on surviellance video on Sunday January 26 walking around the property during non-business hours and touching the pump.

Investigators followed a tip and recovered the stolen pump. The water pump was estimated to be from the early 1900’s and had a replacement value of $250.00.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says Hagen has an outstanding felony arrest warrant for an unrelated incident out of Fresno.

If you know this man, or may have information relating to this case, please contact Madera County Sheriff’s Detective McEwen at 559-479-3093.

