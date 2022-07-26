FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for an elderly woman.

Officials say 74-year-old Rosa Maria Perez was last seen Monday night around 8:00 p.m., near her residence in the area of E. Balch near Cedar and Ventura avenues.

Perez is identified as being 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white striped shirt, and white-and-red plaid pajama bottoms. Perez also may be seen using her walker, officers say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559)621-7000.