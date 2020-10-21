Asylum seekers stage demonstration at the border, demand their cases be heard in US

TIJUANA (Border Report) — About 100 migrants awaiting the asylum process in Tijuana joined forces with activists and shelter workers for a late-morning demonstration demanding the U.S. grant them asylum.

The event took place on the south side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Participants stated the border has been slammed in their faces and that it’s only gotten worse since the pandemic began with no court cases being heard to determine if people are eligible for asylum.

“It’s important to remember that they are human beings, that everyone has the right to dignity, no human being is illegal, the United States has to remember that,” said Kathy Kruger, attorney for one of the immigrant shelters in Tijuana.

Known as the Migrant Protection Protocols policy, the Trump administration has mandated that asylum seekers await their cases south of the border forcing hundreds of immigrants to stay in border cities like Tijuana waiting for an audience with a judge. Such appointments have all but halted in American courts.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a case on the policy, which lower courts have found illegal, though the justices will not hear it until 2021

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.