Arson investigators on the scene of fire in southeast Fresno, house is a total loss

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a house fire in Fresno for the second time in 24 hours Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the house on the 2400 block of Hedges Avenue in southeast Fresno will be a total loss.

18 fire crews and 3 support crews were on the scene to extinguish the flames. The fire was described as “very intense” and one firefighter suffered minor injures.

The house is “very dangerous” due to the damage sustained in the fires. Code enforcement is on the scene and investigators expect the house to be scheduled for demolition.

According to fire crews, it is unknown if anyone was living in the home and arson investigators are on the scene.