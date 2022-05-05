MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Merced ice cream store with a gun, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers say they responded to a call at Frozen World on East Yosemite Avenue. Officers arrived to find that the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from a clerk.

Video of the suspect shows that they were wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or email haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.