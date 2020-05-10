Are they drunk with power? Panel responds to council member’s outrage against the governor and mayor Brand

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“They are drunk with power!” Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld lashes out at mayor Lee Brand and governor Gavin Newsom for what he calls heavy handed government during the pandemic. Bredefeld dined in at the Waffle Shop on Friday after the city fined the owner. Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau and Fresno city council president Miguel Arias responded to Bredefeld’s outrage on Sunday Morning Matters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know