“They are drunk with power!” Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld lashes out at mayor Lee Brand and governor Gavin Newsom for what he calls heavy handed government during the pandemic. Bredefeld dined in at the Waffle Shop on Friday after the city fined the owner. Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau and Fresno city council president Miguel Arias responded to Bredefeld’s outrage on Sunday Morning Matters
Are they drunk with power? Panel responds to council member’s outrage against the governor and mayor Brand
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: