The vote by mail controversy is a hot button issue around most political watercoolers these days. The Fresno county clerk, Brandi Orth joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to clear up some of the misinformation. It comes as the Post-Master General Louis DeJoy was grilled by Senate democrats in an online hearing on Friday.
Absentee vs. Vote by mail! Fresno county clerk clears up controversy and says mail-in voting is secure and can’t be compromised
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: