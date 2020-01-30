A woman is shot after domestic violence in Central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police department responded to a shooting in Central Fresno on Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a home area near Arthur and Yale Avenue just before 8 p.m

LT. Anthony Dewall with the Fresno Police department says that when officers arrived they found a victim with multiple shotgun wounds.

Police say they quickly transported the victim to the hospital in the patrol car.

Officers say the victim is in stable condition and is talking to authorities.

Police believe the incident could have started by domestic violence.

Authorities say there were children inside the home and are uninjured.

The suspect is still inside the home and is not communicating with authorities.

No other details were available.

