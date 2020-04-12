COVID-19 Information

A COVID crackdown in Fresno! Should violators of social distancing receive fines or even jail time?

The shelter-in-place order in Fresno is being extended to May 6, but this time around there’s added penalties for violators of the city council’s new approved guidelines. Fresno city coucil member Luis Chavez pushed for stricter social distancing orders and every council member except for Garry Bredefeld voted in favor of fining violators and even punishable with jail time.

