5-year-old girl injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. – A shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired into an apartment at Marks and Ashlan avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said two adults and three children were inside.

A 5-year-old was struck possibly by shrapnel, and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

“She received a bullet wound. We don’t know if it’s the actual bullet or a shrapnel round that had struck her in her head,” Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said.

Dooley said investigators believe the specific apartment was targeted and they didn’t find any others which were struck.

“They were inside when all of a sudden shots were fired from outside. Multiple rounds went through their front door,” he said.

Police didn’t have any information on the shooter or motive for the crime.

“Officers and detectives are on scene right now. We’re going door to door trying to find any witnesses that may have seen the suspects,” Dooley said.