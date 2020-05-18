435 maquiladora employees in Baja California test positive for COVID-19

A quality control technician, right, watches as a woman works on an assembling an electronic component at the Suntron de Mexico plant in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2010. Production at Mexican export factories, known as maquiladoras, rose 29 percent to $74.4 billion during the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2009, the National Council for the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry said last month. Employment at the factories rose 0.3 percent to 1.63 million workers. Photographer: David Maung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The Secretary of Health in Baja California is reporting that more than 400 workers in the state’s maquiladora industry have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Of the people who have tested positive, 306 have been hospitalized. Most of the cases have been reported in Tijuana, a city that is said to have about 1,000 maquiladoras.

So far, 83 people who worked in these plants have died from COVID-19. The 45 to 49 age group is the one affected by the virus the most.

In recent weeks, many maquiladoras have rushed to restart operations without permission from the state.

ROGUE MAQUILADORAS OPENING WITHOUT PERMISSION

State officials had warned this could lead to more infections and further the spread of the virus. It’s not clear how many of the infected workers are employed at plants that recently began operating again.

The state’s Secretary of Health, Alonso Perez, is reporting a slight decrease in the daily number of Coronavirus cases in Tijuana, but warned it’s not time for people to roam the streets without protection.

“It’s not time to lift sanitary measures in place now,” said Perez.

