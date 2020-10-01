39 arrested in dismantled stash house in South Texas border county

by: Sandra Sanchez

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they arrested 39 undocumented migrants from Mexico and Guatemala in a “stash house” in Webb County in the rural town of Rio Bravo, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in South Texas apprehended 39 migrants at a suspected stash house in Webb County, agency officials said Thursday.

The arrests happened early Wednesday morning in the rural Texas town of Rio Bravo south of Laredo after authorities received a tip from a resident, agents said.

Webb County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the call where they found 39 undocumented migrants from Mexico and Guatemala, including two with active warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The close quarters and lack of protective equipment during this coronavirus pandemic places agents at risk when they investigate stash houses, officials have told Border Report.

“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses and close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our nation,” officials with the Laredo Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol said in a statement. 

The dismantling of stash houses is on the rise in South Texas, where the Rio Grande Valley Sector of Border Patrol has dismantled over 110 stash houses and apprehended over 2,500 migrants so far this year.

