31-year-old man arrested after attempting to meet child for sex, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after deputies say he attempted to meet a 13-year-old for sex and sent the child explicit material.

The 13-year-old’s parents filed a report with Fresno police initially when they found “concerning material” on the teen’s phone. Detectives say Michael Andrew Alonso, 31 of Fresno, sent sexually explicit material to the teen and had attempted to meet the child for sex.

Alonso was arrested at his home on the 4000 block on Sherman Street in Fresno, deputies say. According to investigators, electronic evidence was seized, along with marijuana and Xanax pills.

Described as “a registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history” Alonso was wearing a parole-issued GPS ankle monitor at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography, attempting to meet a child for sex, drug possession and parole violation.

Bail for Alonso has been set at $55,000.