27-year-old Hanford soldier killed in Iraq

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old south valley soldier was killed in Iraq.

The Department of Defense says Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford was killed Wednesday while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve

He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma was also killed.

Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard.

The incident is under investigation.

