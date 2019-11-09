ONLINE ONLY: 26-year-old man moves to Fresno for kidney failure treatment

FRESNO, California (KSEE24/KGPE47) – A 26-year-old man’s world turned upside down after receiving a call from the doctors two days after taking a blood test.

“It was there when they told me that my two kidneys no longer worked,” Llan Carlos Flores said.

Flores suffers from kidney failure, but he had to seek treatment away from home.

“They wouldn’t help me with the transplant over there, nor with the dialysis,” Flores said.

Flores came to Fresno about a year ago because his immigration status wouldn’t allow him to receive treatment in Colorado, where he was living with his family.

“It’s really hard, it’s really tough,” Emmy Justo, Flores’ wife, said.

Emmy put her dream of becoming a nurse on hold to help him with his daily tasks.

Aside from taking his medicine, Flores spends 10 hours a day hooked up to a machine.

“I spend my days vomiting, dizzy, uncomfortable, at times I don’t even feel like going out,” Flores said.

Flores and his family will be heading to San Francisco next week to determine if Emmy is a perfect match for a kidney transplant.

“I really hope I’m a match so he can get my kidney,” Justo said.

Flores said his mom isn’t working because she recently got surgery, so they depend on his dad who works in Colorado.

He and his family have set up a GoFundMe account to help them with their expenses.

Despite his circumstances, Flores said he has hope for the future.

“A kidney, so I can see my daughter grow, who is only 3 years old, see her grow and maybe have more kids,” he said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.