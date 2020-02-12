250 students participate in the Regional String Day at Sunnyside High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Sunnyside High School held its Regional String Day, where students showcase their skills playing string instruments like the violin and cello.

Two hundred and fifty students from elementary to high school performed together at the high school.

Wendy Shrestha is the Director of Orchestra and Piano at Sunnyside High School. She said this is an annual event and the outcome this year was better than expected.

“Playing string instruments is very difficult,” said Shrestha. “So, this is an opportunity for them to see what they can do.”

Shrestha said this is a day to excite young musicians and keep them motivated to play through High School. Especially because she and the other instructors dedicate their time to teaching music.

Diego Mejia is a junior at Sunnyside High School and said this is special for him. Music has been a huge part of his life.

“In my opinion playing the instrument actually calms me down it keeps me focused,” said Diego.

He said it’s fun to see the young musicians playing and remembers his journey learning one of the hardest instruments to play.

Sofia Mathis is a senior at Sunnyside High School and said being involved in any school activity is positive.

“It’s a way to kind of encourage them to continue to play music into high school and a way to just build more community for our neighborhood,” said Mathis.

Sofia said it’s important to stick with something you love and for many students, this is one way to feel included.

“It can build you a sense of community throughout high school,” said Sofia. “High school can be a really lonely time so the more community you can have within your school the better.”

