2 saved after vehicle falls into construction ditch, Clovis police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police rescued two people early Wednesday morning after their vehicle fell into a construction ditch, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Clovis police say officers responded to an ‘unusual’ collision in a construction zone on Ashlan Avenue between Leonard and Highland avenues.

Officials say dispatchers were able to use GPS technology from the 9-1-1 caller’s cell phone to direct officers and medical personnel to the exact location of the accident.

Upon arrival, officers found a Toyota Camry around 15-20 feet deep in a large ditch on the side of the road.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the driver and passenger of the vehicle were able to crawl out of the vehicle and only received moderate injuries during the incident.

The driver and passenger were both removed from the ditch with help from the Clovis Fire Department and American Ambulance before being transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Officials say a tow truck responded to the incident and was able to remove the vehicle from the ditch and the cause of the collision is under investigation at this time.

Police say the construction company was advised of the incident and that the construction zone and ditch were properly marked with signage and temporary fencing to prevent accidents.

The Clovis Police Department says they encourage drivers to slow down and use caution in and around construction zones to prevent these types of incidents.