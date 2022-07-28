FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have confirmed two additional monkeypox cases.

In a news conference on Thursday, officials said there are now a total of three confirmed cases in Fresno County. The first case was confirmed in mid-July.

“We have never had this disease before in Fresno County,” Dr. Trinidad Solis.

Health officials say there is a monkeypox vaccine available to those who are eligible.

Officials say the eligibility for the vaccine has expanded due to the increased inventory of the doses available. The county was initially given 20 doses of the vaccine, with that number growing to 55 available vaccines this week.

The vaccine is available to those who have come in close contact with someone infected and for those at venues or events with known monkeypox exposure.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through prolonged, direct, skin-to-skin contact.

According to health officials, the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands and isolating if you are experiencing symptoms including a rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes or chills.