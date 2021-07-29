2 Livingston police officers arrested for making false arrests, DA says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Livingston police officers were arrested for making false arrests on Thursday, according to the Merced County District Attorney Office.

The DA says Wapinder Kang, 34, and Harjinder Singh Heer, 24, violated Penal Code Section 181.1 which states:

“Every peace officer who files any report with the agency which employs him or her regarding the commission of any crime or any investigation of any crime, if he or she knowingly and intentionally makes any statement regarding any material matter in the report which the officer knows to be false,…is guilty of filing a false report.” Penal Code

The DA says investigators received information concerning a false arrest/citation of an individual in the City of Livingston in early July of 2021, which stemmed from an illegal fireworks enforcement detail that took place on July 3.

According to authorities, Kang and Heer were both on duty and in police uniform when they allegedly executed the false arrest.

Officials say both officers were arrested, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two were released on a citation to appear for arraignment in the Merced County Superior Court.