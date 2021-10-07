16-year-old gang member arrested for shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in southeast Fresno on Thursday, according to Fresno Police officials.

Police say on Tuesday, the 16-year-old suspect was walking in the area of East Olive and North Sylmar avenues when he saw the victim driving in the area.

According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other and had been involved in arguments on social media platforms.

Officials say the suspect drew a firearm and fired several shots toward the victim striking his car six times, however, the victim was not struck during the shooting.

Detectives with the Street Violence Bureau (SVB) have identified the suspect as a member of a criminal street gang and took him into custody at an area high school.

The firearm used in this crime was located in the possession of an associate of the suspect, according to authorities.

Fresno Police officials say the suspect was booked at Fresno County Juvenile Hall for charges related to the shooting.