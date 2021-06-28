12 days left in the countdown to the crown: Meet Miss California 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Golden State has a new golden girl, Miss California 2021 was crowned Friday in Downtown Fresno.

Miss Los Angeles County Jazmin Avalos will represent California on the road to Miss America.

“I am so excited,” said Avalos. “I think it’s still sinking in.”

Avalos started in the Miss America organization when she was 14 years old in her hometown of Garden Grove, and the crown comes after many years of competiton.

“This was my sixth time at Miss California competing for the title,” Avalos explained.

The daughter of a single parent, Avalos is the first in her family to pursue higher education of any kind. She credits the Miss California organization with inspiring her to believe in herself.

“I am so thankful and grateful to say that I have accumulated now with the title over $30,000 in scholarships to put towards my education,” said Avalos. “One of our former Miss Californias Jessa Carmack told me that every single experience that I’ve had has prepared me for this moment, and I think that’s probably one of the greatest lessons that I’ve learned thus far.”