1 pedestrian killed, another injured after struck by car

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP is at the scene of Santa Fe Avenue and Wallace Road after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Merced County on Monday.

Officials have confirmed one of the pedestrians has died due to injuries and the other was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene. CHP is investigating if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Officials say traffic on Santa Fe Avenue is shut down on both directions to continue the investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

