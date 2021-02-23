Top stories for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods injured in crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both his legs after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning near Los Angeles. Woods was conscious when deputies arrived on the scene in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday. Click here to read more.

Fresno homicide victim identified

Police identified Tuesday a man who was found dead at a home in Northwest Fresno on Monday night. A call from Los Angeles led police to a home located near Ashcroft and Marks avenues around 7:30 p.m Monday night where they found Michael Williams, 44 of Fresno, dead, investigators say. Click here to read more.

Crackdown on street racing

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama along with representatives from the California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, and State of California Bureau of Automotive Repair held a news conference Tuesday. Click here to watch full presser.

