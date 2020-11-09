Top city and county officials in quarantine after election night dinner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several top Fresno officials are in quarantine after attending an election get together on Nov. 3.

Brandau said he exposed around 50 people to the virus including the entire third floor of the Hall of Records. Supervisor Brian Pacheco said dive people on that floor have tested positive.

Sources confirm to our station that Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, Mayor Lee Brand, Granville President Darius Assemi, Councilmember Mike Karbassi, and Supervisor Steve Brandau attended a dinner together on election night.

The dinner was allegedly held at Kaiser employee Serop Torosian’s home. He used to be a commissioner for the Fresno Planning Commission. He has not returned our call for comment.

Brandau said all who attended did not wear masks.

Dyer said there were eight people in total at the gathering. He said he has talked to four of them since, all of which he said have tested negative.

Dyer said he took a rapid test that came back negative and he feels fine.

Brand would not confirm he was at the gathering, but a spokesperson said the mayor did take a test on Saturday. It came back negative and he is following his doctor’s orders.

Karbassi said his exposure was limited and he tested negative. He will continue to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Assemi has not returned our call for comment.

Brandau tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Brandau had his first symptom on Tuesday. That morning he attended a Board of Supervisors’ regular scheduled meeting. The Supervisors, County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau, and several other county staff did not wear masks during the over an hour-long meeting.

Supervisor Buddy Mendes said he has tested negative and does not have any symptoms. Supervisor Nathan Magsig said he is feeling good but did not say if he tested positive or negative. Supervisor Brian Pacheco said he does not have symptoms and tested negative. Supervisor Sal Quintero was not exposed because he attended the meeting virtually.

Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno, was at the meeting and posed for a picture with the Supervisors after a resolution was approved in support cease-fire in the violent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Apkarian said he tested negative and has not had any symptoms.

Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen was at the meeting. He does not have any symptoms.

Around 35 county staff are telecommuting at home because of Brandau’s diagnosis. No other positive cases have been confirmed to date. The third floor of the Hall of Records will be closed until further notice.

