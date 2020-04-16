Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at Noon

‘Tommy Boy’ actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Actor Brian Dennehy speaks onstage during The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Honors Nathan Lane With 15th Annual Monte Cristo Award – Inside on April 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center)

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy has died at age 81.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ he died from natural causes in Connecticut and there will be no autopsy.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy tweeted on Thursday. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family  and many friends.”

The Golden Globe and Tony award winner’s career spanned 50 years over the stage and screen. He is most well known for playing Jake Dunham on “Dynasty,” which he joined in 1981.

Dennehy’s most noteworthy movie appearance was as Big Tom Callahan in 1995’s “Tommy Boy,” starring Chris Farley.

Dennehy is survived by his wife and five children.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.