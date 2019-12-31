Tom Steyer, presidential hopeful and Trump critic, to open campaign office in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Monday afternoon presidential candidate Tom Steyer toured the international Brotherhood of Electrical Workers facility learning about their different apprenticeship programs.

Chuck Riojas is the Executive Director for the Building & Construction Trades Council. He guided Steyer through the tour.

“They grasp our issues and they just want to learn more,” said Riojas. “They are all welcome to come and tour our facilities and visit so we can show them what we do.”

Apprenticeship is a system for training in fields like engineering, electrical workers and farmers.

This type of program is growing in popularity nationwide.

“Generally we have classes in session so they get to talk to the men and women that are in apprenticeship and are actively benefiting from our program,” said Riojas.

Understanding these types of trades is something Tom Steyer hopes will land him in the White House.

“We know that the farms in the Central Valley depend upon groundwater,” said Steyer. “The question to me will be making sure the way it gets allocated is fair and affordable.”

Fresno Democratic Party Chair Michael Evans likes the fact Steyer is building stronger connections in the Valley.

“He understands the importance of the Central Valley to the entire state and to California and he understands that a lot of our issues haven’t been adequately addressed,” said Evans.

Steyer bonding with the people is what he believes is the key to winning.

“And we need someone who is not a conventional politician,” said Steyer.

