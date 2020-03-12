Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks said in a post on Instagram. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The actor said the couple expects to be tested, observed and isolated as is required by public safety protocols.

Australia has at least 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Australian Government Department of Health.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.