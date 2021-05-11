To-go cocktails may soon become permanent in California

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Selling cocktails to go could soon be a permanent option for California bar and restaurant owners.

Currently, the state allows for carry-out and to-go cocktails due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the state senate unanimously passed a bill which would make that permanent.

Backers of the bill say permanently changing the law will help bars and restaurants make up for the losses they suffered during the pandemic.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox, it does assist us in a different form of revenue and it gets our product out to other people who may not be comfortable coming out just yet,” said Tony Chacon, bar manager at The Modernist.

The bill now heads to the State assembly.

Under the measure, to-go cocktails must be packaged in a secured or sealed container and must be clearly labeled as alcoholic beverages.

Establishments must also display signage warning patrons of the state’s open container laws.