To avoid rolling blackouts, PG&E calls for its customers to conserve energy

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The Central Valley is doing its best to stay cool amid an excessive heat warning and the threat of rolling blackouts.

To avoid staying home, many families crowded local waterways. Meanwhile, for those staying indoors, PG&E is recommending ways to stay cool while conserving power to ease the burden on the state’s power grid.

When the temperatures rise, Madera resident Victor Trevino and his family head to Lost Lake Park in Fresno County to cool down.

“Once you get in there, [the water] chills you right to the bone,” Trevino said. “It’s really great to have something like this available to you.”

If they weren’t there, they’d be at home cooped up with their air conditioning going. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a lot more families at home using more electricity. The increased demand has prompted California ISO, the state’s grid operator, to call for rolling blackouts.

On Saturday, for the second night in a row, more than 200,000 PG&E customers were expected to lose their power — this time in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Joaquin counties. By 9:30 p.m., all customers who lost power had it restored.

To help avoid the need for rolling blackouts, PG&E has called on its customers to conserve energy.

“Draw your curtains, or your shades in order to keep the temperatures inside your house cool for as long as possible. We would encourage customers, if they’re able, not to do household chores like vacuuming or running their washing machine until 10 p.m.,” said PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith.

Here are other tips from PG&E:

Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.

Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug the second refrigerator.

Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks like vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after dinner (6 p.m.).

Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

With the temperatures as high as they are, Fresno and other cities in the region have also opened up their cooling centers — with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“We go through a tremendous amount of activity to make sure all of our cooling centers would be able to be open because we knew the heat wave was going to be prolonged, meaning more than two days,” said Mark Standriff, Fresno’s director of communications.