Tirapelle going into his college’s Hall of Fame

(KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis High assistant wrestling coach Adam Tirapelle will be inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in September.

Tirapelle helped Illinois finish 5th at the 2001 NCAA wrestling championships, by taking the individual NCAA title at 149 pounds.

In a tweet, Adam saying he’s “humbled and blessed” to get this honor.

Some of the best years of my life. Am I allowed to use “humbled and blessed”? Thanks Illinois for everything. 🙏 https://t.co/BAnDb6ytrc — Adam Tirapelle, CIMA® (@adamtirapelle) April 7, 2020

After his successful college career, where he was 3-time All-american at Illinois, Adam spent two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

He then returned to the Central Valley to become an assistant wrestling coach under his father Steve at Clovis High.

From 2008 to 2015, the Cougars won six state championships as a team.

Adam is the oldest of the Tirapelle brothers, and was a 2-time California State Champion himself